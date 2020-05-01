Susan Carroll Kosche
Susan Carroll (née Hawkins) Kosche of Wilton, CT died on April 28, 2020 after a long and difficult battle with dementia and a more recent even tougher struggle with COVID-19.
Susan grew up as one of the youngest of 11 children and attended the Scarsdale, NY school system and then graduated from Westchester Community College. She worked as a medical assistant and then held various executive secretary positions. She married Peter Kosche in 1974 and had two children, Andrew and Sara. Sue's great passion in life was her children. She was a devoted, loving mother, and, as a stay at home mom, focused her time on raising her two children. She also volunteered in the Wilton school system and worked briefly in a day care school. She was a member of the Wilton Congregational Church and served on several committees as well as being a Deacon.
Susan is survived by her husband Peter, her son Andrew, his wife Kiowa and their two daughters Sagesse and Teagan of New Canaan, CT as well as her daughter Sara and her fiancé Matthew Danyliw of Hartford CT, her sister Ruth Gorham of Abington, MA and her brother Edward Hawkins of Ft. Meyers, Florida. She was predeceased by her twin sister Sally, her brothers William, Walter, Robert and Peter and her sisters Patricia, Margaret and Catherine.
Sue was a kind person who went out of her way to make others feel good. Sue never met a person that she couldn't make smile by complimenting them about something she saw as a favorable attribute or an act of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Waveny Life Care Network at www.waveny.org/donations. The burial service will be private. A celebration in honor of Sue's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Wilton Bulletin & The Hour on May 1, 2020.