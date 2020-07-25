1/1
Susan Jordan
1932 - 2020
Susan (Drake) Jordan
Susan (Drake) Jordan, 88, died peacefully July 24th at The Carolton Nursing Home in Fairfield. Susan was born in Chicago, IL on April 13, 1932. She was a longtime resident of Norwalk, CT. Susan was predeceased by her husband, Chuck Drake and their children, Steve, William, Linda (Drake) Hegedus and Scott. She was also predeceased by her husband Robert Jordan. She is survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca (Drake) Held, Melissa (Drake) Quintal, Kjersti Drake, Thor Drake, Bjorn Drake, and many great-grandchildren.
Susan (Drake) Jordan retired from the Norwalk Board of Education. She spent many years volunteering with the American Legion Post 12. She was an active member of the women's auxiliary for years. Bingo and the scholarship program were two of her passions. Susan received the prestigious Avon President's award many times. Known for her smile and kind nature, both will be truly missed.
The family would like to thank The Carolton for their care and kindness during the last 5 years. Donations may be made to The Carolton or the American Legion Post 12 in her memory.
A wake will be held at Collins Funeral Home in Norwalk on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A graveside service with cremains will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk, CT.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God Bless you Sue! You were a wonderful person so glad Bob and I got to know you! Rest in Peace!

Bob and Darlene Knapp
Robert Knapp
Friend
