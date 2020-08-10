Susan Maddox

Susan Martha Maddox
Susan Martha Maddox, age 78, longtime Norwalk resident, passed on to her eternal rest at home on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on August 15, 2020 (masks required) at the Norwalk Inn, 99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Community Church for Outreach Ministry, 718 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850. The Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk have been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
for complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.