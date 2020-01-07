|
Susan Sprague Brady
Susan Sprague Brady, 82, of Norwalk, CT died on December 1, 2019 in East Haven, CT.
Susan was born on June, 16, 1937 in New York City to Joseph and Katherine Sprague. She graduated from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY in 1958.
Upon graduating from Skidmore, she moved to New York City where she worked at Bonwit Teller, as a photographer's assistant to Howell Conant. She moved to Riverside CT in 1966, where she raised her three children. She relocated to Village Creek in Norwalk in 2000 where she was an active and enthusiastic member of the community. No matter where she lived, Susan was an enthusiastic gardener sharing that love with her friends and family.
Following a brief stint as a bar owner, Susan earned her Masters of Counseling from the University of Bridgeport. After serving as the Assistant Director of Greenwich Hotline, she spent the next 35 years helping her clients.
An avid traveler, Susan spent time in Tibet, India, Nepal, Bali, Peru, Paris, Italy, Mexico, Scandinavia, Greece, and she shared her love with her family taking them to Kenya and Tanzania.
Susan was a proud 38 year member and sponsor in Alcoholics Anonymous.
Susan is survived by her sister Sara Monick of Golden Valley, MN, her children Christopher Brady (Ellen) of Barrington, RI, Scott Brady (Karen) of Morris, CT, and Alexandra Pechkis (Kevin) of Branford, CT. She was also blessed with grandchildren Emma, Duncan, Matthew, Riley, Samantha, Brady, and Corey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the and the Connecticut Audubon Society.
The family of Susan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her doctors, nurses, and the fine people at The Village at Mariner's Point who cared for her over the last years of her life.
Memorial services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Westport, CT on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 with the Reverend Dr. John Morehouse of officiating. There will be a reception at the church following the service.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 12, 2020