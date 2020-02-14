|
Susan Jane Torraco
Susan Torraco, a longtime resident of Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Susan was predeceased by her parents Catherine and Steven Ulman. She is survived by her sons Andrew and his wife Jennifer Torraco and Michael and his wife Kirsten Torraco, her sister Colleen and her husband Robert Streb, grandchildren A.J., Jessica, Johnathan, Anthony, and Skyler Torraco, and her great-grandchildren Lilianna, Jaxon, and Liam. She is also survived by her nieces Kimberly and her husband Michael Sala and Kelly Streb, her great niece and nephew Hannah and Logan and her guardian angel Maria Greif.
Susan worked for the Norwalk School System for many years. She previously worked for Automatic Signal and Loehman's Department Store. Susan also worked in real estate and in the field of cosmetology, and volunteered at the Norwalk Voting Polls. Susan loved the holidays and family gatherings and visiting with her many neighbors and friends.
Susan was so loved and truly treasured by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Norwalk. In lieu of flowers donations in Susan's name can be made to STAR, Inc. starct.org, 182 Wolfpit Avenue, Norwalk, CT. To extend a personal message to the family, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 15, 2020