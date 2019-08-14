|
Suzanne C. Hilson
Suzanne C. Hilson, age 71, of Norwalk passed away on August 5, 2019 at her home. Suzy was born in Norwalk to William "Hank" and Helen "Sis" Canty. She was the loving wife of Raymond Hilson for 44 years and devoted mother of Amanda Hilson. She graduated from Wilton High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Catholic University. While attending Wilton High School, Suzy spent a summer in the Philippines through the AFS program. After graduating from college, Suzy taught in Virginia for a short period of time before returning to the classrooms of Wilton. Later, Suzy, worked as a Senior Associate for Hilson Associates.
In her spare time, Suzy completed extensive research in the field of Genealogy. Over the years, she discovered many family memories and mysteries that were unknown or had long been forgotten.
From a young age, Suzy spent summers at Wellfleet, Cape Cod with her Uncle Harry and Aunt Kathleen "Teen" Parkington. Recently, she was able to visit Wellfleet one more time with her family and share her birthday with her beloved cousins Dawn and Peggy Parkington and brother and sister-in-law Derek and Wendy Hilson.
Before Suzy's passing she was visited by siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from England, Illinois, Texas, California and cities throughout Connecticut. Many more were unable to visit; however, Suzy knew that they were with her in spirit through a lifetime of loving memories they all shared together.
Suzy will be lovingly remembered by her mother Sis Canty, husband, Ray Hilson, daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Michael Piqueira and her grandchildren Nate and Will Piqueira, as well as by her sister Deborah Gula and her husband Gary; her brother Timothy Canty and her sister Mary Beth Canty. Suzy will forever be missed by her nieces and nephews: Matthew, Stephanie, Emily, Ross, Meghan, Johnathon, Bill, Alison, Andrew, Rory, Tim, Kaeleigh, Ryan, Chris and Kim; seven great-nephews and nieces and family and friends: Norman Lesh and Renicka and Sareth Neak. Suzy was predeceased by her father Hank Canty and sister Kathleen Lesh.
Suzy's biggest treasure in life was family. She truly was a caring person and a friend to all. They will carry her in their hearts.
The family wished to express their appreciation and gratitude to all the staff at Norwalk Hospital's Whittingham Cancer Center, and request in lieu of flowers, a contribution is made to the cancer center in Suzy's memory. Services will be private.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 15, 2019