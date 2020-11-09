Sylvia Polokoff Engel
Dec. 5, 1927 - Nov. 8, 2020. Sylvia Polokoff Engel died peacefully at her home in Norwalk on November 8, after extended illness. Sylvia was born in Brooklyn in 1927 to Jacob and Nettie Pashkis. She received her Bachelor and Masters degrees in Education from Hunter College in New York, and a 6th year degree from the University of Bridgeport. Nearly all of her four-decade professional career was spent in the Norwalk Public Schools where she taught elementary school as a classroom teacher and then Language Development and English as a Second Language specialist. In retirement she helped to co-found the Lifetime Learners Program at Norwalk Community College.
Her first husband, Dr. Arnold Polokoff, predeceased her. She is survived by her second husband, Howard Engel; her three children and their spouses: Dr. Jay Polokoff (Susan); Gail Benko (Stephen); and Rabbi Eric Polokoff (Dr. Ellen); grandchildren Julie and Allison Benko, Ariel and Mia Polokoff, Risa and Adam Polokoff; step-daughters Iris Engel (Margaret Campbell) and Carol Mason (James); step-grandchildren Rebecca Mason; Jacob Mason (Ailene); Dr. Matthew Mason (Colleen) and two step great-grandchildren.
A private burial service is scheduled. A virtual Memorial Service will be held Wednesday the 11th at 2 p.m. Shiva will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Contact munsonlovetere@snet.net for virtual service information, and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
.The family requests no flowers be sent; in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org
,34 Washington St., Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or B'nai Israel of Southbury bnaiisraelsouthbury.org
.