Tanya Court Obituary
Tanya Marie Court
Tanya Marie Court, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019 at the age of 67.
Tanya is survived by her husband; Bill, her sons; Billy and Kevin, her brother; Johnny, her sister; Ingrid, her brother-in-law; Ken, and their children.
Tanya was born in New Jersey on March 10, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Connecticut. Upon graduating with a master's degree, she began a lengthy and successful career in public policy and planning. Recently retired, she planned on experiencing all life had to offer with her family, friends, and loved ones.
Tanya was a go-getter, being both a fearless leader, and a compassionate teammate to all those around her. An avid gardener and lover of nature and animals, she was at her happiest kayaking, "noodling" in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico or planting her next masterpiece. Tanya also leaves behind two Portuguese Water Dogs, Beau and Picabu.
Tanya was a devoted mother who loved and was loved immensely by her family, and she sought to bring beauty and joy into the lives of those around her. Tanya woke up each day ready for life's next adventure and will be sincerely missed by those she leaves behind. Her light and love of life will continue to comfort and guide her loved ones on their journeys ahead.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 3, 2019
