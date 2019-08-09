The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Resources
More Obituaries for Tara Florio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara Florio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tara Florio Obituary
Tara Marie Florio Bouza
Tara Marie Florio Bouza passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, August 7th of unknown natural causes. She grew up in Norwalk, CT and graduated from Norwalk High in 2006. She was active in the marching band and color guard, which took all her time and brought her on wonderful adventures. She loved being behind the scenes of the NHS theater; running the spotlight from the balcony was her favorite job. Her love of theater continues to this day. Her social schedule was filled with concerts, plays, family gatherings and time with friends. Tara married, Steve Bouza, her loving husband in 2016. In addition to Steve she leaves behind her parents, Joe & Robin Florio; her sister, Kaitlyn Florio; her maternal grandparents, Beverly & Merrill Burchard; her mother-in-law Estelle Bouza; and three cats Zoe, Zena & Lily.
The wake will be held at Collins Funeral home on East Ave on Sunday, August 11th, from 2-6 p.m. and the burial will start Monday, August 12th at 11 a.m. Procession to cemetery in Greenwich will start at noon. For more information, please go to:
www.collins-funeral.com/obituaries/tara-florio
Published in The Hour on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now