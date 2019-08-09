|
|
Tara Marie Florio Bouza
Tara Marie Florio Bouza passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, August 7th of unknown natural causes. She grew up in Norwalk, CT and graduated from Norwalk High in 2006. She was active in the marching band and color guard, which took all her time and brought her on wonderful adventures. She loved being behind the scenes of the NHS theater; running the spotlight from the balcony was her favorite job. Her love of theater continues to this day. Her social schedule was filled with concerts, plays, family gatherings and time with friends. Tara married, Steve Bouza, her loving husband in 2016. In addition to Steve she leaves behind her parents, Joe & Robin Florio; her sister, Kaitlyn Florio; her maternal grandparents, Beverly & Merrill Burchard; her mother-in-law Estelle Bouza; and three cats Zoe, Zena & Lily.
The wake will be held at Collins Funeral home on East Ave on Sunday, August 11th, from 2-6 p.m. and the burial will start Monday, August 12th at 11 a.m. Procession to cemetery in Greenwich will start at noon. For more information, please go to:
www.collins-funeral.com/obituaries/tara-florio
Published in The Hour on Aug. 10, 2019