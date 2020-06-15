Terence D'Souza

Terence J. D'Souza

Terence J. D'Souza, 77, of Eustis Florida, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020. Terence was born in Bombay, India and came to the United States in the early 70's. He worked at Norwalk Hospital as a respiratory therapist for many nears before retiring to Florida. Terence was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies. He was a true friend to many. Terence was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles. He is deeply missed by his family and friends.



