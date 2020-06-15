Terence D'Souza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terence J. D'Souza
Terence J. D'Souza, 77, of Eustis Florida, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020. Terence was born in Bombay, India and came to the United States in the early 70's. He worked at Norwalk Hospital as a respiratory therapist for many nears before retiring to Florida. Terence was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies. He was a true friend to many. Terence was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles. He is deeply missed by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved