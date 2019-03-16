Terrance Allen "Terry" Rees

79 year-old Terrance Allen Rees (Terry) of Norwalk passed away March 15, 2019 after a four-year battle with esophageal cancer.

He was the son of the late Ward and Audrey Rees, and brother of John Rees. Terry was born and raised in Ohio. He graduated from Tipp City High School in Ohio, Columbia Preparatory School in Washington, DC and The United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. He then did graduate studies at Baruch College, CUNY.

He spent his career in international business, shipping, sales and purchasing, at various companies, including Olin and General Electric. Terry retired twelve years ago as Director of Purchasing at Dooney and Bourke in Norwalk.

In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, taking courses at Lifetime Learners Institute at Norwalk Community College, attending concerts and lectures at nearby libraries, reading, walking at the beach, and having lunch and listening to speakers with his ROMEO friends (Retired Old Men Eating Out).

Terry was a member of The Noroton Presbyterian Church in Darien for 48 years, and had been a member of Coast Guard Auxiliary 7-2 for 19 years.

His family was most important to Terry. He leaves his wife, Barbara, of nearly 55 years, his daughters, Dr. Elizabeth McKinnis and Mrs. Jennifer Nivison, his sons-in-law David McKinnis and Andrew Nivison, and his grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, Alexander and Matthew McKinnis, and Jessica and Gregory Nivison. Terry and Barbara especially loved mini-trips to historical sites with their grandchildren, as well as, attending the grandchildren's school plays, concerts and sporting events.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Learners Institute at Norwalk Community College, Norwalk Public Library, The Norwalk Hospital Foundation or a .

A memorial service will be held at The Noroton Presbyterian Church at a future date.