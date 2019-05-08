Thelma Elder

Mrs. Thelma Elder transitioned peacefully on May 6, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born on February 11, 1943 in Jackson, North Carolina to Thadius Motley and Beatrice Stewart Motley. Mrs. Elder was predeceased by her husband Donnell Elder. She retired from Promar Industries after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by two daughters, Jacqueline Sellers (Kevin) and Cheryl Vaughan; three grandsons, Lance, Kenneth and Tyler Vaughan; three great-grandchildren, Crystal Luviano-Vaughan, Kyleigh and Chelsea Carrington; five siblings, McCoy Motley (Hazel), Sylvia Motley, Thadious W. Motley, Jr. (Cathy), Robert Lee Motley (Mattie) and Terry W. Motley (Judy) and a host of extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her stepfather Millard C. Sumerell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services. Published in The Hour on May 8, 2019