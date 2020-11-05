Theodora M. (Alvarado) Desmonts
Theodora M. (Alvarado) Desmonts, 85, of Norwalk, CT passed away suddenly on October 30, 2020, due to post-surgical complications to address pancreatic cancer.
Born on December 27, 1934 in the Andes mountains of Peru, in a small village named Ahuas, she was the third of six children, to the late Saturnino and Eudocia (Gomez) Alvarado. Determined to make a better life for herself, she made her way to the city of Lima, Peru by the young age of 15.
In 1959, with high aspirations, a mere $7 dollars in her pocket, and literally only the coat on her back, Theodora emigrated to America. Here she met Jacques P. Desmonts of Bernay, France and they were married in Stamford, CT in 1965. She sadly lost her "honey bee" to cancer in 2008.
She is survived by her two loving sons and four grandchildren: Eric and wife Hallie of New Albany, Ohio with their children, Lexie and Luc and Dominique and wife Marcia of Norwalk, CT with their children Braeden and Caroline.
Always a homemaker first, she worked earlier in life as a nurse at St. Joseph hospital in Stamford, CT and later as a server at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, CT. Without exception however, Theodora's family was paramount.
Between cooking, knitting and tending to her plants and garden, Theodora lived a busy, active and full life. A life she enjoyed simply and purely which she spread to friends and family through her love for surprises, her wonderful sense of humor and sharp mind.
She would recite countless tales from her past with such detail that it felt as if you were right there with her as she recounted them. "Theo" as she was often called, enjoyed traveling as a family to many parts of the world, but the home she built with Jacques was always her "best place to be." Her strong work ethic and pragmatic outlook on life placed her in high esteem by those who knew, loved and admired her. Theodora will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to cancer research in her memory. https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/
All services will be private.