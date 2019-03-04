The Hour Obituaries
|
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
238 West Rocks Road
Norwalk, CT
Theofilos Papadopoulos


1945 - 2019
Theofilos Papadopoulos Obituary
Theofilos Papadopoulos
Theofilos Papadopoulos, 73, husband of Galene Apazidis Papadopoulos of Norwalk, CT passed away March 2, 2019.
Born in Kavala, Greece on September 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Georgios and Aphroditi Papadopoulos. Brother to Anastasios, Haralambos, Sofia, Nikolaos and Dimitris Papadopoulos.
In addition to his wife Galene, Theofilos is survived by his three children: Anastasia Papadopoulos Andrea and her husband Alex Andrea; Afrodite Papadopoulos Konstantinidis and her husband George Konstantinidis; and George Papadopoulos. And four grandchildren: Erini and Niko Andrea, Ilias and Elisavet Konstantinidis.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Road, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be gifted to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT.
Theofilos will be returning to his beloved homeland to rest peacefully side-by-side with his deceased parents and three brothers. Funeral services and burial will take place in Kavala,Greece. Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 4, 2019
