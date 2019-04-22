Theresa Marie Lamphier

Theresa Marie Lamphier, age 52 of Westport, died suddenly at home on Saturday, April 20.Terre was born in Manhattan on May 5, 1966, the daughter of Hank Obst and Anna Reddan Obst. Terre is also survived by her loving daughter Emily Marie, Emily's father Brian Lamphier her step-mother Joanne Obst, her brother Thomas Obst (Lien), niece Rebekah and nephew Patrick, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Terre was a member of St. Matthew Church in Norwalk and worked as an administrative assistant. She was very devoted to her daughter Emily and will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Terre's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Music Ministry at St. Matthew Church.