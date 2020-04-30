|
|
Theresa (Pinky) Tomberlin
Theresa "Pinky" Tomberlin was born October 22, 1953 in Norwalk, CT to the late Marvin Tomlin, Sr. and Ruby Pearson Tomlin. Two sisters and two brothers proceeded her in death. As well as her beloved son Maurice Tomlin, Sr.
Pinky was educated and graduated from Brien McMahon High School in 1971.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter Joy Tomberlin (Robert); 5 grandchildren: Maurice "PJ" Tomlin, Jr., Jacob Tomlin, Cynai Tomlin, Robert Fuller, Jr., and India Fuller, all of Norwalk, CT; 2 sisters, Josephine Tomberlin (William) and Terry Tomberlin both of Norwalk, CT; and 2 brothers, Willie Tomlin of Norwalk, CT and Bruce Tomlin (Karen) of Stamford, CT and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on May 1, 2020