Thomas A. Brigante

Thomas A. Brigante, 63, husband of Lynne McKee of Norwalk CT, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by his closest loved ones on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Born in Norwalk, CT on June 1st, 1955, Thomas was the son of the late retired Norwalk Police Sergeant, Armando Thomas Brigante and Jennie Pinto Brigante. After working on lobster boats on Long Island Sound, he founded a successful environmental engineering company specializing in petro chemical remediation. His company, Land Tech Remedial Inc., grew to over 90 employees and had offices in five states, ranking it #96 on America's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the nineties. Thomas was well known for his intuitive business sense, incredible sense of humor and brilliant mind.

Thomas was also an avid outdoorsman. His hunting and fishing expeditions would often take him out of the country, but his heart and roots never strayed far from Norwalk Harbor.

In addition to his wife, Thomas leaves behind three children Thomas Luke Brigante, Lauren Brigante, and Kelly Brigante as well as three grandchildren, Edward Cooper, Tiffany Brigante and Luke Brigante.

Calling hours will be held Monday, May 13 from 10-1 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk, CT. We also ask that you join us for a celebration of his life and accomplishments held after at Roberto's Restaurant on 505 Main Street in Monroe, CT starting at 2 p.m. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in The Hour on May 9, 2019