Thomas Brown

Thomas Patrick Brown
Thomas Patrick Brown, 59, husband of Susan Brown, passed away Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at the Hartford Hospital. Born December 13, 1960 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nora "Pat" Brown. Tom attended Lasalle Preparatory School and received his B.A. from St. Michaels College in Vermont. Tom spent the vast majority of his professional career in various real estate capacities.
He enjoyed volunteering for the Norwalk Exchange Club, cooking at the Lobster tent during the Oyster Festival and bartending at the Norwalk Boat Show. A lacrosse fanatic, Tom was passionate about strengthening Norwalk's youth programs and was instrumental in the creation of Norwalk High School's off-season enrichment program (BOSS Lacrosse). Since childhood, Tom spent each summer in Cape Cod, a tradition he carried into adulthood with his own family and friends.
Those closest to Tom will always remember how much he loved to entertain, his cooking, and his "heavy pour". Tom always wanted everyone to be cared for and enjoy themselves.
He is survived by his daughter Leah and her husband Dan, his daughter Cailyn, his son Tyler, and his grandsons Nathan and William. He is also survived by his brothers James Brown of Cohoes, NY and Kieran Brown of Loudonville, NY as well as his beloved mother and father-in-law, Mary Jane and Bill Gardella, his many sisters and brothers-in-law and his 13 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held; due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral is by invitation only. The family will welcome friends for a celebration of life at Sunset Grille in Norwalk on September 5th from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Please visit www.CollinsFH.com/obituaries
to leave condolences.