Thomas Fortson Darby
Thomas Fortson Darby, 67, of Norwalk, Connecticut passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Thomas was born in Washington, Georgia on January 30, 1952 to the late Robert Milton and Mary Fortson Darby. Thomas always had a keen eye for the arts. From an early age, music, fashion, dance, drawing, painting and interior design consumed him. Upon graduation from Washington Wilkes High School in 1970, he entered the University of Georgia and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design. While at UGA, Thomas attended the Lamar Dodd School of Art Studies Abroad Program in Cortona, Italy. This experience greatly influenced his future career development. Upon completion of his studies at UGA in 1975, he gained employment with Gucci International in London, then New York City. From 1975 to 1988 he worked in New York as Director of Corporate Accounts for Gucci. The New York lifestyle proved to be Thomas' fondest professional years. In 1988 with his Gucci experience, he left New York, accepting a teaching position at Marist College where he taught Fashion Merchandising for four years. When not teaching in those summer months Thomas obtained a master's degree from the Rhode Island School of Design. From 1992 until his death, Thomas was a residential real estate agent in the Westport and Norwalk area. He was active in numerous charitable volunteer organizations and maintained membership in the Screen Actors Guild.
Thomas is survived by three siblings, Robert (Susan) Milton Darby Jr. of St. Simons Island, Laura Darby Houpt of Washington, and Henry (Jo Anne) Laurence Darby of Atlanta, in addition to four nephews, a niece, four great-nephews, four great-nieces and longtime friend Bill Kenney of Norwalk, Connecticut.
A memorial service will be held on February 8, 2020 in Washington, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Purification Heritage Center, Sharon, Georgia, https://www.PurificationHeritageCenter.org or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 85 S. Main St., Norwalk, Connecticut 06854.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 30, 2020