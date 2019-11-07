|
Thomas J. Pettit, Jr.
Tom J. Pettit, Jr., age 70 of Wilton, died peacefully on November 4, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family. Born in Stamford on May 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Thomas and Ruth (Waring) Pettit.
Tom grew up in Norwalk and attended local schools, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1967. A graduate of the University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL, and member of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity, he went on to receive an MBA from the University of Connecticut and a Masters in Finance from Fairfield University. Experienced in accounting and finance, Tom stepped into the role of CFO at Stamford Iron and Steel Works in 1987, working in partnership with his father and Joseph Fuss, running business operations for 31 years.
Tom had a few passions in life: baseball, the Miami Hurricanes, Elvis and the Mets. An excellent baseball player, he played for Norwalk High, Sonny and Bills softball team in Westport for many years, and later the Golden Oldies of Wilton. Tom was a gentle soul who cherished his time with his family and friends above all else. He was kind, thoughtful and generous, and always trying to help family and friends in need. He brought laughs to everyone with his wit and droll sense of humor.
Tom is survived by his wife, Valerie, his son Bobby and daughter-in-law Aly, daughter Jaime; grandchildren Jake and Brielle, sisters Jody and Ruthann, and several nephews and nieces. Tom had a special friendship with his cousins, Kenny and Rick Segers.
His family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, CT. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit lawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 8, 2019