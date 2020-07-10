Thomas Jones

Thomas "Mel" Jones
Thomas Melvyn "Mel" Jones, 92, of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 7th, 2020. Mel was born in Treorchy, Wales (U.K.) to Hugh and Ann Jones. He was predeceased by his brother, Chris, and sister, Margaret. Coming from a family of coal miners, he broke rank by attending engineering school for both mechanical and electrical engineering. He married his beloved wife Betty in 1949 and moved to England shortly thereafter where their children, Stephen and Carolyn, were born.
Mel's success in engineering drew the attention of recruiters in the United States, and he accepted one of many offers to start a new adventure with his family across the Atlantic. Mel worked as a senior design engineer for Norden Systems, UTC in Norwalk for 28 years. During this time, he developed radar applications for military aircraft, contributing to the security of the nation he now called home and to the world. Mel became a proud citizen of the United States in 1982.
In addition to being a brilliant thinker, Mel enjoyed many sports ranging from table tennis to rugby. He taught judo classes through the Wilton Parks and Recreation for many years, mentoring so many of the youth who attended. He organized and played in many town tennis tournaments, and most enjoyed playing mixed doubles with Betty. After retirement, he continued his involvement in the lives of youth, volunteering in the then "Grandfriends" program at Cider Mill as just one example of many.
Mel was a devoted and proud husband, father, and grandfather, always putting the needs of others above his own. He is remembered by his family and friends as sacrificially loving, exceedingly generous, and a man of honor. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty; his son Stephen (Lois) Jones of New Jersey, and his daughter Carolyn (Dan) Vinton of Wilton. He also took great joy in extending his family through love to his honorary daughter Nora (Mark) Stoddard of Wilton. He considered it his most priceless blessing to be "Grandad" to Suzanne (Brian) Marcelle (who lovingly cared for him at his end), Gareth Jones, and Hannah and Rebekah Stoddard. Mel was also thrilled with the step-grandchild additions of Stephanie Vinton, Kevin (Grace) Vinton, and his 3 great-grandchildren: Lillian, Rowan, and Everett Vinton.
Due to current Covid-19 concerns, a small private burial will take place, but friends should watch for an online tribute that will be available shortly thereafter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps or Hope Church Wilton's South Norwalk Food Ministry.