Thomas James McGlone
Thomas James "Tom" McGlone, age 25 of Weston, died peacefully at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020. Tom was born in Norwalk on June 28, 1995, the loving son of Michael and Susan (Piattoni) McGlone. He was a published author, writer and musician. As a musician he played guitar, drums and piano. Tom went to grade school at Our Lady of Fatima in Wilton, graduated from Weston High School and attended UCONN. In addition to his writing and music, Tom also worked as an Instacart driver and an electrician.
Tom is also survived by his loving brothers Patrick, Peter and Alec McGlone, grandparents Don and Irma Piattoni, Jack and Joanne McGlone, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom will miss him dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Tom on Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 35 Norfield Rd., Weston, CT 06883. Because of Covid virus restrictions on attendance, the mass will be also streamed to the parish hall where there will be more seating and a link will be provided for those unable to attend in person. Social distancing and masks will be required in all church buildings. Interment will be private and there are no public visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomas J. McGlone Fund for Mental Health, c/o St. Francis of Assisi Church. To leave Tom's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com