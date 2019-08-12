|
Thomas P. Moffett
Thomas P. Moffett "P," age 61 of Norwalk, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Born October 13, 1957 in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late Thomas E. Moffett and the late Ann P. (Horan) Moffett.
Tommy attended Norwalk Schools and graduated from Norwalk High School. He received his Associates Degree in Business Administration from Norwalk Community College.
Tom was a sales representative for 27 years at Bender Plumbing (formerly Pacific Plumbing) and the owner of Moffett Fiberglass. He was also a 32 year member and sponsor of AA.
Tommy's passions were spending time with his fiancée Karen Swanson, boating, vacations in Lake George New York and Cape Elizabeth Maine, watching Giants football, attending Sound Tiger hockey games and playing golf.
Tommy is best known for his love of family and friends, his sense of humor, his willingness to help others and being an example of what a good human being is.
Tommy is survived by his fiancée Karen Swanson of Hamden, his brother John Moffett and wife Phyllis of Monroe, his sister Mary Kling and husband Kevin of Monroe, his sister Ann Sanchez and husband Braulio of Norwalk, and his brother-in-law Robert Schimenz of Simsbury. Nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Kelly, Katie, Jason, Jessica, Stephanie, Christina, Anthony and Lauren. Tom is also survived by his fiancée's children, Connor and Ryan.
Thomas was predeceased by his sister Patricia Schimenz of Simsbury.
Friends may call on Friday, Aug. 16, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue in Norwalk, CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Aug. 17 at 10:00 am at St. Jerome's Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 13, 2019