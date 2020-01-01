|
|
Thomas Joseph Szabo, Jr.
Thomas Joseph Szabo, Jr., 61, husband of Karen Lawless of Norwalk, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will be private. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences and to read the full obituary.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 3, 2020