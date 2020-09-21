Thorsten "Corky" T. Solum
Thorsten "Corky" T. Solum of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully September 18, 2020. He was born February 16, 1943 to the late Thorsten Solum and Margaret Reynolds Solum. Corky graduated from Norwalk High School in 1961 and he married Patricia "Patty" Marion Solum on June 13th, 1969. Corky worked at NRG as an Oil Field Production Foreman. He was a devoted husband, loving uncle, cousin and a true and thoughtful friend to many. He lived a life of adventure whether he was riding his horse, Whetstone, scuba diving, touring across the U.S., backpacking through Europe, hanging out at blues or folk festivals or attending Broadway and local shows. He made close and lasting friendships everywhere he went, especially at Ischoda Yacht Club – his home away from home. He was also well known for sharing his many life adventures and passions with many. Corky was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia, and is survived by his sister-in law, Janice Hopkins Riley, his nieces Heidi Waldmann Dragonette and Erika Waldmann Sherman and nephew Shane Hopkins as well as great-nephews and nieces Jason and Megan Dragonette, Cody and Jade Sherman, and Skylar, Luke and Logan Hopkins as well as several cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Corky's life.
Anyone that would like to share a special memory of Corky is invited to do so at magnerfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Corky's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org/donate/pm
.