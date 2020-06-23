Tommy Bynum
Tommy Lee Bynum
Tommy Lee Bynum, 76, of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, at the Norwalk Hospital.
Tommy was born on November 5, 1943 in Farmville, North Carolina to the late Alice Ruth Horne and Willie Dixon Jr. Tommy graduated from H.B. Sugg High School in Farmville, N.C. He married his beloved wife, Phyllis Bynum, on August 3, 1985. Tommy worked for Costco until the time of his death as a Security guard. Tommy is remembered as "Mr. Costco," by so many of Costco members. Tommy is remembered by his friends and family for his infectious smile, kindness, and generosity.
Tommy is survived by six children. Two daughters, Sheila Bynum Morgan of Oakdale, CT, Deborah Fagan Bland (Willie) of Raleigh, NC; four boys, Walter Speight (Silvia), Stevie Bynum, Scottie Bynum, all from Bridgeport, CT; and Milton Bynum (Stacey) of Hamden, CT. He is survived by fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
He is survived by eleven siblings. Tommy is survived by seven sisters, Alice Mae Joyner of Fountain, NC, Mildred Baker of Farmville, NC, Bertha Mae Ormold of Murray, NC, Shirley Ann Parker (David) of Durham, NC, Betty Jean Williams (Michael) of Greenville, NC, Mary Leach of Wilson, NC and Vernistine Harper (Johnny) of Middlesex, NC. He is survived by four brothers, Carson Entzminger (Martha Ann) of South Norwalk, CT; Curtis Dixon (Ernestine) of Hinesville, Georgia, William Barnes (Gloria) of Fountain, NC, Walter Horne (Lorraine) of Rocky Mountain, NC. Mother-in-law, Erma Webb of Norwalk, CT, sister- -in-law, Cristina Webb of Norwalk, CT, several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Alice Ruth Horne, father, Willie Dixon, Jr., two brothers, James Barnes and Carlton Horne, and sister Alice F. Bess-Eubanks. Tommy was an active and dedicated member of the Calvary Baptist Church in South Norwalk, CT.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Baker Funeral Services Chapel, 84 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT. Calling Hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Chapel. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Ave., Norwalk, CT.

Published in The Hour on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
