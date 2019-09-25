|
|
Tony L. Scott
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Tony Scott, 73, of Shelton, CT passed away.
Born in Decatur, IL on December 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Otis L. and Evelyn Plummer Scott.
He earned a B.S. degree in accountancy and an MBA from the University of Illinois. He served a 4-yr term in the Air Force, including one year in Vietnam. He earned the designation of Certified Management Accountant. He worked as a CPA for Weber, Lipshire & Company, Eisener & Lubin, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), KPMG, and as The Controller for The Bridgeport Bluefish. For the last 24 years he worked as Professor of Accounting at Norwalk Community College where he started the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA). He also volunteered for many years at the Norwalk Oyster Festival running the hospitality tent. He also served as a Trustee of the Norwalk Seaport Association for many years.
Tony, Linda and their sons moved to Norwalk,CT in 1980 and joined St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He served the church as a Sunday school teacher; S.S. Superintendent; Chairman of the Board of Christian Ed.; on the Board of Elders; as Treasurer; and as congregational President.
Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Scott, their two sons, Terry Scott of Norwalk, CT and Deric Scott, and his wife Marie Scott of Sweden, and his 3 grandchildren whom he adored, Elizabeth, Julia, and Kian. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Hooker of Bement, IL and his sister-in-law Lois Plummer of Decatur, IL.
Tony was known for his quick numbers mind, his overzealous generosity, and his kind and compassionate spirit and the overwhelming pride he had for his grandchildren.
Friends may call on Saturday, September 28th from 9 - 11 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 208 Newtown Avenue, Norwalk. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 26, 2019