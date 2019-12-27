|
|
Tracy M. Warren
Tracy M. Warren beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2019 at the age of 57. She was born on July 20, 1962 and was the daughter of Jayne (McIntyre) nee, Warren Kertesz and the late Lee Warren.
Tracy was a Native of Norwalk and attended Norwalk schools. She graduated from Norwalk High School and Katherine Gibbs School.
Her most favorite place in the world was Block Island where she lived and worked for many years. Tracy's career was at Gen Re in Stamford. Tracy was a member of The Norwalk Lions Club.
Tracy was kind, fun loving, was a generous soul and had the warmest heart. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, laughter, twinkling eyes and her love to share good times. She adored and cherished her furry westie, Suzie. Tracy will be forever and always in our hearts.
Tracy was predeceased by her father, Lee Warren and her step father, Joseph Kertesz. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brothers Lee Warren and Eric Warren (Aleda), a niece and many nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are in the care of the Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may call at Collins Funeral Home on January 4, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM followed by a reception at the Norwalk Inn and Conference Center.
Interment will be private.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 30, 2019