Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
216 Scribner Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
1951 - 2019
Tri Pham Obituary
Tri N. Pham
Tri N. Pham, age 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT. Tri was born October 28, 1951, in Saigon, Vietnam to Dien Pham and Le Thi Diep.
He was a graduate of Huntington College in Alabama where he received a BA in Accounting. While Tri was working, he was a top performer in sales for several telecommunications companies, including XO Communications, Global Crossing and Cable and Wireless. Tri was retired and an active member of St. Matthew's Catholic church, where he found his closest friends and family. Tri enjoyed trips to the beach, into the city, and especially time with his family and friends.
Tri is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna P. and son Alex P. The family would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the wonderful help and care provided by Norwalk Hospital and all of its staff.
The family will receive friends from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 6, at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A funeral mass to celebrate his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 216 Scribner Avenue in Norwalk, CT. Entombment will be private and at a later date. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence and for more information.
Published in The Hour on July 4, 2019
