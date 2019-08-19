The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
Una Rhodes Obituary
Una Ann Rebecca Rhodes
Una Rhodes (nee Bernard), born in Welcome District, Hanover, Jamaica, WI, age 92, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 3, 2019 Una was a resident of Norwalk for over 37 years.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Baker Funeral Services Chapel, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the Chapel. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 21, 2019
