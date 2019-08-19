|
|
Una Ann Rebecca Rhodes
Una Rhodes (nee Bernard), born in Welcome District, Hanover, Jamaica, WI, age 92, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 3, 2019 Una was a resident of Norwalk for over 37 years.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Baker Funeral Services Chapel, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the Chapel. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 21, 2019