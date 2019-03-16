The Hour Obituaries
Valarna Harris Obituary
Valarna Lee "Val" Harris
Valarna Lee "Val" Harris, 69, transitioned peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born on June 13, 1949 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Harold K. Harris, Sr. and Dallas Miller Harris. She retired from Stamford Hospital after many years of service. Valarna's memory will be treasured by four sisters, Elaine Miller, Tyra Lawrence, Cynthia Lewis and Wardelle Holman (Greg); four brothers, Gerald Grant, Kenneth Harris, Jr. (Susan), Darge Harris and Aaron Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. One brother Nathaniel Grant predeceased Val. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Concord St., Norwalk, CT with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Ingraham officiating. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 16, 2019
