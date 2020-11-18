Van Buren Winston, Jr.
Van Buren Winston, Jr. transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 30, 1943 to Van Buren Winston, Sr. and Catherine Cahee Winston, both deceased.
He received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Nuclear Physics from Stevens Institute of Technology. After graduation, Van served honorably as a Captain in the United States Air Force in the continental United States and in the Republics of Vietnam and Korea. He successfully completed the Management Program for Executives at the University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Business.
Van had an impressive professional career. He spent more than 20 years as an executive and senior leader in Information Technology and retired from Fashion Institute of Technology after serving 10 years as a senior member of the executive staff of the Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO). Prior to FIT, he was a CIO resource providing management and strategic consulting support for leading higher education institutional clients of Collegis (now SunGard Higher Education Managed Services). Before joining Collegis, Van served as a Regional Account Manager with Systems & Computer Technology Corporation (now SunGard Higher Education Solutions), and as a Global Account Executive with MicroAge integration Group.
Leveraging his entrepreneurial spirit, Van co-founded Corporate Consulting Group, Inc., a technology management and professional services consulting firm after serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Accurate Information Systems, Inc.
Prior to entering the technology industry, Van spent over ten years managing enterprise-level relationships with Citibank in New York City.
He was a member of Omega Psi PHI, Fraternity, Inc.
Van achieved much in his earthly life.
His legacy will be treasured by his loving wife, Diane Winston; his daughter, April Willis (Maurice); his son, Damien Hooper-Campbell (Regine); granddaughter, Kayla Willis; three siblings, Sylvia Winston Green, Shirley Satterwhite and Michael Winston, his mother-in law; Mildred Hooper, sisters-in-law; Marjorie Allen (George) and Karen Meekins, brother-in-law; James Hooper, Jr. (Patricia) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Van was also predeceased by his sisters, Joyce Middletown and Jo-Ann Winston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to one or both of the following non-profit organizations relevant to Van's life and career:
Black Veterans Project Email: info@blackveteransproject.org
Tech for Troops- www.techfortroops.org/donate
Service will be Private.