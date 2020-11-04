1/
Victor Varjassy
Victor Varjassy
Victor E. Varjassy, age 83 of Norwalk, died on October 6, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was the husband of the late Kathleen Sexton Varjassy. Victor was born in New York City on August 14, 1937, the son of the late Emery and Martha (Danko) Varjassy. He was a graduate of New York University and worked for many years as an engineer. Victor was also predeceased by a son, Glenn E. Varjassy. Services and interment will be private. To leave his family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhomne.com



Published in The Hour on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
