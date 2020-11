I graduated from NYU with Victor in my mechanical engineering class. He and I occasionally carpooled together to Perkin-Elmer in Danbury. He worked with me on the Hexagon spy satellite program. Hexagon was this nation's best ever spy satellite that kept the peace in the world from 1971d to 1986 and was the reason that President Nixon could sign the SALT Treaty and that president Reagan could say "Trust but verify." The Hexagon cameras did the verification. I as the project engineer responsible for the design of those cameras. Vic was a great colleague and good at his job. If anyone wants much more information about the Hexagon program contact me at Phil.pressel@gmail.com. The program was top secret but was declassified in 2011. Vic had a significant part in it. I now live in San Diego. I can also be called on 619-501-8731

Phil Pressel

Classmate