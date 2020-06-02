Victoria Zlock
Victoria Bosco Zlock, 82, of Norwalk, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Benedetto and Rosina Bosco, she was the wife of the late John Zlock, and retired as a customer service supervisor from Yankee Gas.
She loved to travel and was a member of the Women's Board at Norwalk Hospital and volunteer at Treasure House, she was also a member of St. Ann's Club, the St. Matthew Church Choir, the Sons of Italy and a member of the Lifetime Learners at Norwalk Community College.
She is survived by her son John Zlock, daughter Diana Zlock and her fiancé Scott Scappatura, as well as a brother Basilio Bosco and his wife Sally, and a sister Lucia Knox and her husband James, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services at Hillside Cemetery will be held privately by her family. A public memorial will be scheduled for a later time, once restrictions are eased. To post an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
Victoria Bosco Zlock, 82, of Norwalk, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Benedetto and Rosina Bosco, she was the wife of the late John Zlock, and retired as a customer service supervisor from Yankee Gas.
She loved to travel and was a member of the Women's Board at Norwalk Hospital and volunteer at Treasure House, she was also a member of St. Ann's Club, the St. Matthew Church Choir, the Sons of Italy and a member of the Lifetime Learners at Norwalk Community College.
She is survived by her son John Zlock, daughter Diana Zlock and her fiancé Scott Scappatura, as well as a brother Basilio Bosco and his wife Sally, and a sister Lucia Knox and her husband James, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services at Hillside Cemetery will be held privately by her family. A public memorial will be scheduled for a later time, once restrictions are eased. To post an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 2, 2020.