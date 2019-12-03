|
|
Vincent Boyle
Vincent Boyle, age 82, loving husband of Eileen Forde Boyle, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Vincent, son of the late Patrick and Annie (Sheridan) Boyle, was born in Rough Hill, Co. Monaghan, Ireland, on March 17, 1937.
Vincent emigrated from Ireland to the United States, where he met his dear wife Eileen and raised their family in Yonkers, NY. They have resided in Wilton, CT for the past 13 years. Vincent was a carpenter and craftsman, who enjoyed the outdoors, dancing, and fishing, but most of all, was a passionate family man and a devoted husband. He will be remembered as a kind, caring, gentle man, and a wonderful friend to many. Vincent will be dearly missed and remembered for his many acts of kindness and his big heart.
In addition to his wife Eileen, he is survived by his seven children, Michael (Susan) Boyle, Bernadette (Bob) Aversano, Pauline (Greg) Angrsani, Vincent Boyle, James (Margaret) Boyle, Debra Boyle Dolan, Brendan (Siobhan) Boyle. Beloved "Poppa" to his sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Lena (John) Nahor, Annie (Gerry) McAree, Angela McDonagh, and Maureen (Peter) Murray.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 35 Norfield Rd., Weston, CT. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 4, 2019