Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
60 Rockland Rd.
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Vincent E. "Vinny" McMurray, 53, transitioned peacefully on February 21, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on March 3, 1965 in Stamford, Connecticut to Thelma Snell Jones of Norwalk, CT and the late Edward V. McMurray. Vincent was employed with E&T Carpet Installation for many years until his illness. His memory will be treasured by his mother, Thelma Snell Jones; one daughter, Kristina N. Watson (Marcus); two sons, Taylor E. McMurray and Myles A. McMurray; two sisters, Lori Snell-Savage and Detri L. Jones-Mosley (Jeff); one brother, Ed Jones (Charity), two granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was also predeceased by his father Edmond "Buddy" Jones. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Rockland Rd., Norwalk, CT with Rev. Brian Shelby-Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 26, 2019
