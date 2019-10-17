|
|
Vincent M. Gabriele
Vincent M. Gabriele, formerly of Norwalk, passed away due to illness on October 14, 2019 at the age of 54 in Carson City Nevada. Vincent was born on September 6, 1965 in New London, CT on the Naval Submarine base and was the son of Michael Gabriele and Margaret Levasseur Gabriele.
Vincent attended Norwalk High School and then worked in the auto body industry for most of his life. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved playing guitar and was a NY Yankee fan.
Vincent is survived by his parents, Michael and Margaret Gabriele, of Norwalk, his brother Gregory of Watertown, his sister Suzanne of Norwalk, and a nephew Dylan Ehlers of Norwalk.
There will be a memorial mass for family and friends on December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 18, 2019