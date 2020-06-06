Vincent De Paul Ryan, Jr.

Vincent entered into eternal rest on April 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born on May 18, 1931, in Norwalk, he was the son of the late Vincent Ryan, Sr. and Blanch Rose Di Orio and resided in Norwalk all his life.

He graduated from Norwalk High School and then enlisted in the U. S. Navy where he served during the Korean War with the "SEABEES", receiving the Good Conduct Medal.

He was employed at SNET for 40 years and retired in 1991 as a Right of Way Agent.

Vincent was a positive, optimistic person, with an upbeat personality, and was well liked and made many good friends.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Ann Kramer, one cousin, three nieces, and two nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Jeanne Marron, also of Norwalk.

Due to the coronavirus there will be no services, but please keep Vincent in your thoughts and Ann in your prayers.



