Vincent Taliercio
Vincent Taliercio, age 78, of Wesley Chapel, Florida passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family.
Vincent was born on November 11, 1941 in Barano d'Ischia, Italy and moved to Norwalk, Connecticut at the age of 16 with his sisters and parents, Luigi Taliercio and Restituta Lombardi Taliercio. With hard work and spirited determination for the American Dream, Vincent learned the English Language and American way of life while keeping his Italian traditions close to heart.
At the age of 20, Vincent met the love of his life, Arlene M. Caporizzo. They wed on August 22, 1964, raised four children together, and celebrated 56 years of blissful marriage. He took great pride in his loving and supportive family. Vinny's character was filled with confidence, personality and charisma. Being a gregarious and generous man, he was quick to share a smile, a drink (or 2!), and a story to anyone he met and befriended. He had passion for soccer (especially his favorite team, Napoli), gardening, cooking, and traveling with family and friends.
Vincent was a talented entrepreneur and proprietor of several successful businesses. He started in the food industry with J&M Market in Norwalk, CT, progressed to Flynn's Food Store in Darien, CT, and expanded to Rowayton Market, in Rowayton, CT. In 2000, Vinny and Arlene moved to Tampa, FL, where he continued his business legacy. Along with his sons, Lou and Mike, he co-founded Tampa Bay AutoNetwork in 2005 and later acquired Dade City Auto Sales in 2019.
In addition to his beloved wife, Arlene, Vincent is survived by his daughters, Tina L. Mucci (Colorado) and Lisa A. Annesley and her husband, Troy McAfee (Colorado), sons, Louis Vincent Taliercio and his wife Shawntai (Wesley Chapel), and Michael William Taliercio and his wife Briana (Wesley Chapel), his sisters, Lucia Trani and family (CT), Eleanor Florio and family (CT), Beatrice Schriver and husband (CT), Olga Waddock and family (SC), and sister-in-law Donna Caporizzo Kelley and family (CT). Vincent is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Hollie, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Jenny, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and numerous friends.
Vincent was predeceased by his parents, Luigi and Restituta Taliercio, father and mother-in-law William and Antoinette (Ann) Caporizzo, nephew Antonio (Tony) Trani and brothers-in-law, Franco Trani and Anthony (Tony) Caporizzo.
Vinny will be forever loved and cherished by his family and close friends, near and far.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9:00-9:30 a.m., at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL 34639. A Mass of Celebration will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL 33647. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr., Trinity, FL 34655.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Vincent's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice
.