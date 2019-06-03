Vincent M. Wahn

Vincent M. Wahn, 83, husband of the late Iris A. Wahn of Westport, passed away June 2, 2019 at the Bridgeport Hospital.

Born September 11, 1935 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Dr. Henry and Catherine Reynolds Wahn.

Mr. Wahn graduated Villanova University with a degree in Economics then served in the U.S. Army. He later worked as a Corporate Real-estate Appraiser.

Mr. Wahn is survived by his step-son Allan Garey and wife Veronica of Canterbury, CT, step-son Paul Garey and his wife Sandra of Spring Hill, FL, son Vincent Wahn of Stratford, CT, and son Michael Wahn and his wife Tonya of Columbus, GA. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Benjamin and Paul Garey and Shane and Leah Wahn, and by great-granddaughter Angela Kennedy. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Laura Kennedy.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 1:00 p.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. Donations in his memory may be made to Connecticut Hospice (www.hospice.com).