Vincenzo Luppino

Vincenzo Luppino, beloved husband of Maria Cambareri Luppino for 48 years, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 21, 2019 with his wife by his side. Born in Reggio Calabria, Italy, the son of the late Francesco and Guiseppa (Favano) Luppino, he was a retired mechanic and past business owner.

He enjoyed working in the garden, playing cards and spending time with family.

Predeceased by his sister Concetta Surace and three brothers-in-law; Dominick Surace, Emilio Tomas and a sister-in-law Patricia Luppino, Vincenzo is survived by his loving wife Maria, brothers Rocco and Joseph (Irma) Luppino, two sisters Carmela Surace and Emily Tomas, two brothers-in-law, Salvatore and Giovanni Cambareri, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24 from 4-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery.