Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
203 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Violanda Fretina
Violanda Fretina

Violanda Fretina Obituary
Violanda (Viola) Marie Fretina
Violanda (Viola) Marie Fretina, daughter of Anna (Manzi) and Pasquale Spinola, passed away on December 12th at Notre Dame Health and Rehab following several years of ill health. She was the loving wife of Michael for 49 years until his death in 1995.
Viola was a factory worker at Arlene Knitting Mills, Beldoch Popper, Diane Knitwear and Deitz and Flents Products. In addition to Mike, she was predeceased by her brothers Frank, Larry, Sal, Babe and Abby and her sisters Anna, Rose Krysiuk and Molly Goodchild.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Pappolla and son-in-law Joe; her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Denise; granddaughters Ann Marie Pivarnik (Troy), Michelle O'Brien and husband Dan, Lori Sierra and husband Jimmy and Jodie Fretina. Also four great-grandchildren: TJ Pivarnik, Morgan O'Brien, Daniella and Michael Sierra and many loving nieces and nephews.
Viola was a client of Elderhouse for many years and enjoyed going there. We would like to thank the staff for their wonderful care. We would especially like to thank Sr. Lucy, Sr. Frances and the dedicated staff of Notre Dame for their compassion and loving care while at Notre Dame.
Friends may call on Sunday, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Notre Dame (www. ndhrehab.org). Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 14, 2019
