Violet D. Rafa beloved wife of the late Ernest M. Rafa died Friday, July 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Danbury, on February 27, 1927 to the late Victor and Willa "Allen" Hammond. She was a loving mother and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Violet also enjoyed teaching ceramic classes out of her home in Norwalk.

She is survived by her four children, Maryann Brousseau, Candace V. Snodgrass, Gail Carella and Ernest M. Rafa III, 7 grandchildren, Lisa Guerrera, Richard Brousseau Jr., Keith Brousseau, Wendy Lopiano, Michelle Rafa Snodgrass, Ernest M. Rafa III, and Madison N. Rafa, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Marie St. George and Willa Yzarski and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 brothers Bill, Albert, Richard and Vickie.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00am at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott ave., Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John cemetery, 223 Richards ave., Norwalk. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at Magner funeral home.