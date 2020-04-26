|
Virginia Cundari Falcone
Virginia Cundari Falcone, 72, wife of the late Donald Falcone of Norwalk, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, with her daughter and grandchildren by her side.
Born in Norwalk on December 20, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Rocco A. Cundari, Sr. and Theresa Violi Cundari. Being raised in Norwalk, Virginia attended Norwalk public schools and graduated from Brien McMahon class of 1965. Virginia was a secretary for the City of Norwalk Board of Education for 30 years. She was a life member of the Saint Ann's Club in Norwalk, CT. Outside of her career, Virginia loved Broadway theater, poetry, painting, classic films, and the Beatles. Everyone who knew Virginia knew her love of Camelot, King Arthur and the Renaissance era. She loved spending time reminiscing with her family about the memories she shared with her daughter, grandchildren, beloved family and dearest friends.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Trese-me Falcone Volpe of Norwalk, grandchildren, Tiffany, Skylar and Thomas D. Volpe. She is also survived by her sister, Theresa Burnham of NJ, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Donald, Virginia was predeceased by her siblings Dominic A. Cundari, Frances Piro, Ann Gamberdella, Charles A. Cundari, Rocco A. Cundari Jr., Mary Martin, James V. Cundari, Margaret Howald, and Louis Cundari Sr. and many loving members of her extended family.
Virginia will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery with a private service on Monday, April 27th, at 1:00 p.m. Guests are welcomed to attend to pay their respects while remaining in their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-virginia-cundari-falcone?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet to help her family with expenses during this difficult time.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 27, 2020