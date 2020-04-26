|
|
Virginia R. Johnson
August 13, 1934 - April 16, 2020Virginia Pasacreta-Johnson, a Westport resident for 65 years, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with the coronavirus. Ginny or Virg, as she was fondly referred, was born on August 13th, 1934 to Douglas and Anna Raymond, lifelong residents of East Norwalk, CT. Virginia functioned in varied roles throughout her life: She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and loyal friend. A graduate of Norwalk High School's class of 1952, Virginia ranked # 13 in her graduating class, and was a distinguished member of the National Honor Society. She married Eugene J. Pasacreta, Executive Captain of the Westport Police Department in 1955 and, following his death in 1976, became active in community education, and advocacy. A devoted mother to Dr. Jeannie Pasacreta, of Newtown, CT and Deborah Pasacreta of Westport, CT, Virginia was introduced to her second husband and soulmate, Dana K. Johnson by Captain Pasacreta who during the last weeks of his life rented Dana a second-floor apartment in the couple's home, stating that he didn't want to leave his three girls "without a good man in the house". Two years later, Dana and Virginia enjoyed their first date and their relationship, friendship, and marriage evolved into a love story that will live on through the ages.
Virginia pursued a college degree after raising her children, graduating Summa Cum Laude from New Hampshire College in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services. Her studies were purposeful and directed toward co-founding the Women's Crisis center (WCC) in Norwalk, CT where, as Director of Grants, Development and Community Education she was instrumental in securing funds aimed at operationalizing an integrated suite of services targeted to victims of domestic violence. The WCC provided hope to previously unseen women. It was one of the first agencies in the nation to provide life-saving, multidimensional care under one roof to this underserved population incorporating shelter, psychiatric services, childcare, coping skills training, financial education, and support for first responders, into its mission. A member of the Westport chapter of the Sons of Italy, Virginia and her sidekick, Joann DeLuca , helped to reinvigorate Festival Italiano and as co-coordinators of the festival's vendors, generated abundant funding for WCC and other local charities. More recently, Virginia was an enthusiastic participant in multiple activities at the Westport Senior Center, and according to Director, Susan Pfister, bingo was her favorite.
Virginia's notable educational and professional accomplishments always took a back seat to her steadfast love and devotion to family and friends. She valued and celebrated long held friendships and family traditions alongside new experiences and relationships, integrating them seamlessly into her life and the lives of those she loved, creating endless memories now comforting to those left behind to have, hold, and carry with them forever.
Virginia will be eternally and profoundly loved, remembered and missed by so many. Dana, her husband and soulmate; her children both biological and through marriage - Jeannie, Deborah, Avery Collard of Plymouth, Ma and Bryan Johnson of Tucson, AZ; her sister Barbara Marzolf of Norwalk, CT; her sister-in law and brother in-law, Lee and Pete Howell of Orleans, MA; her nieces and nephews: Bob, Maureen, Tom, Bill, Jim, John, Donna, Paige, Julie, Steve, Lawrence, and Danny and far too many friends to mention. Over the last 28 years Ginny also rejoiced in the births and participated and lives of her seven beloved grandchildren: Nicholas, Jesse, John and Anastasia of Newtown, Connecticut; Grace and Caroline of Plymouth, Massachusetts; and Sarah of Tucson, Arizona.
We are all united in grief but comforted by many years of shared experiences and endless memories spent with Virginia. Cold Vermont winters skiing or drinking wine in front of a fire, unforgettable summers in the ocean at the Johnson family compound on Cape Cod, countless Saturday nights spent over dinner against the backdrop of uproarious laughter emanating from "the Fun Bunch", and joyous holidays with family and friends, eating, drinking, dancing, laughing playing cards, and simply enjoying each other's company
Historically, Virginia Johnson's death occurred during a turbulent and confusing time in history yet, paradoxically, time spent reflecting on her life creates a sense of calm, clarity and peace. It is likely that reflecting back on Ginny's life brings her essence and life purpose to the fore, simply stated, Virginia was a strong, loving and gentle human being whose presence will be missed deeply by the people she touched. She may have doubted it at times, but truth be told she mattered deeply to the many people who loved her and to those people she will be eternally influential, remembered and cherished.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 27, 2020