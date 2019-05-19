Virginia O'Neill

Virginia (Ginny) passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 55. She is the daughter of Joseph C. O'Neill and Virginia E. O'Neill (deceased), and Florence O'Neill (deceased) who played a special role in her life. Virginia leaves behind her loving family, Nancy Dumont (Tad), Maureen Pape (Glenn), Joseph O'Neill (Cynthia), John O'Neill (Mary Pat), Eileen Curry (John), and Betty Denny (Ron). Ginny is survived by a very special friend of the family, Marilyn Higgins. She also leaves behind to cherish her memoryher nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews who surrounded her with love.

Ginny's proudest accomplishment was her being a part of UCONN's National Championship Field Hockey program. Post college, she continued to compete world-wide with the Saugatuck Rowing Club.

Ginny fought a courageous battle with cancer. The family would like to thank George Zahrah, M.D. and his staff at Norwalk Hospital's Wittingham Cancer Center for their commitment to Ginny throughout her illness.

There are angels both in heaven and here on earth who surrounded Ginny with love and support. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ginny's wonderful friends and neighbors. You helped make her journey a little bit easier. A special thank you to Ginny's UConn Field Hockey teammates, friends from Pitney Bowes (the GNO group), and Saugatuck Rowing.

A wake in Ginny's memory will be held at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, on Wednesday, May 22nd during the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at St. Matthews RC Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Queen of Peace, 124 Rock Rimmon Rd., Stamford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: UCONN Foundationin Memory of Virginia O'Neill, mailed to: UCONNField Hockey Office, 2111 Hillside Road, Storrs, CT 06269. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on May 19, 2019