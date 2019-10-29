The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Vivian Nelson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Hartog Auditorium located in Bridge House building at Ashlar Village
Wallingford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian M. Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian M. Nelson Obituary
Vivian M. Nelson
Vivian M Nelson, 89, of Wallingford, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved mother of Sandra Mae (Nelson) Smith and Arnold T. Nelson, Jr. She was born in Norwalk, January 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Robert F. and Regina Kish.
In addition to daughter Sandra and her son Arnold and his wife Tina, her granddaughter Ashley, grandson Connor and her sister, Doris Robinson; two grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold T. Nelson, Sr. and her daughter Sharyl Ann Handspicker.
Vivian was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for several years at Norden/Sikorsky in Norwalk and then for the Southern New England Telephone Credit Union in Norwalk until her retirement. She then moved with her late husband to Ashlar Village in Wallingford.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the Hartog
Auditorium located in Bridge House building at Ashlar Village in Wallingford. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now