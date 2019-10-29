|
Vivian M. Nelson
Vivian M Nelson, 89, of Wallingford, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved mother of Sandra Mae (Nelson) Smith and Arnold T. Nelson, Jr. She was born in Norwalk, January 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Robert F. and Regina Kish.
In addition to daughter Sandra and her son Arnold and his wife Tina, her granddaughter Ashley, grandson Connor and her sister, Doris Robinson; two grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold T. Nelson, Sr. and her daughter Sharyl Ann Handspicker.
Vivian was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for several years at Norden/Sikorsky in Norwalk and then for the Southern New England Telephone Credit Union in Norwalk until her retirement. She then moved with her late husband to Ashlar Village in Wallingford.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the Hartog
Auditorium located in Bridge House building at Ashlar Village in Wallingford. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 30, 2019