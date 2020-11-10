1/1
Wayne Hegedus
1953 - 2020
Wayne Leo Hegedus
March 16, 1953 - November 4, 2020. Wayne Leo Hegedus of Marietta, Ga passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 4, 2020. He was 67 years old.
Wayne was born in Norwalk, CT on March 16, 1953, of the late Stephen Francis Hegedus and Margaret Maroney Hegedus. He was the second of five children. Wayne graduated from Central Catholic High School, and received a degree in accounting from Georgia State University.
Wayne was private person but loved his family. He was generous with his time and his talents. He was passionate about Georgia football, the Atlanta Braves, and US swimming. Wayne took the time to visit his family no matter where they were or what they were doing.
He is survived by his siblings; Steve Hegedus and his wife Rhonda, Patty Iannacone and her husband Sal, Bruce Hegedus and his wife Jo-Anne, and Pamela Raila and her husband David. Wayne is also survived by many nephews and nieces, and one great nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family kindly requests that donations be made to a worthy charity of your choice in Wayne's name.

Published in Connecticut Post & The Hour on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
(770) 422-1234
