Whitney Caitlyn TobeyWhitney Caitlyn Tobey of Darien passed away on November 9th, 2020 just after her 25th birthday. She had her family by her side as her difficult battle with illness came to an end. Whitney was a funny, unique girl that left us too soon.For service times and dates, in lieu of flowers, online condolences and full obituary please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com